Insider Selling: R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Insider Sells 36,977 Shares of Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) insider Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $925,904.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,477.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gary Steven Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of R1 RCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $146,683.81.

NASDAQ RCM traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 373,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,392. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth about $39,589,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,045,898 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $433,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,841 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,016,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 857,210 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $20,590,000 after acquiring an additional 359,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

