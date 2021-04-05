Insider Selling: R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Insider Sells 5,837 Shares of Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) insider Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $146,683.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,776.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gary Steven Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of R1 RCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $925,904.08.

NASDAQ RCM traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.79. 373,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,392. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.65 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. Analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,845 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 529.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,557 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,768 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

