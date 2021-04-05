Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $291,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,284.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rajwant Sodhi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ResMed alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $291,510.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $305,640.00.

NYSE:RMD traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $195.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,658. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.29 and a twelve month high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.