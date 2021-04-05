Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells 546 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Teresa Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow alerts:

On Monday, February 1st, Teresa Briggs sold 332 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.01, for a total value of $181,275.32.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $7.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $514.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,992. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.30. The company has a market capitalization of $100.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.62, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.24 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,115,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.41.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.