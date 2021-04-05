Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,500 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total transaction of $486,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Wednesday, March 24th, Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $601,200.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Michael Arntz sold 522 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $41,760.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Michael Arntz sold 27,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $2,088,180.00.

Shares of SMAR traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.81. 673,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.22 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $85.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.47.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 7.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 57.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 41.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.