Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Sells 25,563 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $6,020,853.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 35,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,415,251.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Monday, March 8th, Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.07, for a total transaction of $5,855,716.41.

NYSE:SNOW traded down $4.47 on Monday, reaching $232.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,969. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.80. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.07 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,383,549,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071,445 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $974,876,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $570,886,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. William Blair started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.59.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

