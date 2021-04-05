Insider Selling: SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $879,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marcel Gani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $14.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $269.30. The company had a trading volume of 27,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,914. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.94 and a 200 day moving average of $281.99. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.36 and a 1 year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SEDG. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $329.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Johnson Rice downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,712,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

