Insider Selling: Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) SVP Sells 459,065 Shares of Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $15,149,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,534. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.22. 67,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,894. Telos Co. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TLS shares. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

