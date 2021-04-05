Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Sells 13,123 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 13,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.66, for a total transaction of $8,892,932.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at $48,703,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 42,052 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.23, for a total transaction of $32,347,659.96.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,203 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.52, for a total value of $6,788,146.56.

On Friday, February 12th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 41,596 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.18, for a total value of $35,946,431.28.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,515 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.65, for a total value of $23,164,829.75.

On Thursday, January 28th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total value of $43,447,617.06.

On Monday, February 1st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.54, for a total value of $38,097,061.86.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total transaction of $260,912.00.

The Trade Desk stock traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $653.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 225.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.29 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $755.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $741.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,701 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,332,812,000 after purchasing an additional 59,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $272,354,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,472,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $782.15.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

