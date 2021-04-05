Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Sells 694 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $184,590.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $875,340.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, March 10th, Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78.

On Friday, February 5th, Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86.

On Monday, January 11th, Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $677,203.38.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $719,873.32.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $263.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,122. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.20 and a 200-day moving average of $279.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 123.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.87 and a one year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after buying an additional 35,986 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Security Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,655,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.