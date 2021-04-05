Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Sells 320 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Frederic Lequient sold 320 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $85,113.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,274.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frederic Lequient also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $80,334.58.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $263.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,122. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.87 and a 52 week high of $325.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 123.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.1% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

