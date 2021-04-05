Insider Selling: W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) VP Sells 2,535 Shares of Stock

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $407.65. The stock had a trading volume of 257,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,779. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.17 and a 12 month high of $427.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $390.77 and its 200 day moving average is $387.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

