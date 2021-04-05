Insight Protocol Trading Up 38.2% This Week (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $232,055.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded up 38.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

Insight Protocol (INX) is a coin. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

