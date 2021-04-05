Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Down 25.8% Over Last Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for $0.0335 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Insights Network has a market cap of $6.59 million and $56,036.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,497,448 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

