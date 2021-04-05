Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $438,135.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,079.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,919 shares of company stock worth $1,306,485. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Insperity by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Insperity stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

