Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Major Shareholder Sells $152,000.00 in Stock

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $152,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Evan Wainhouse Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 17,500 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $160,125.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 25,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $212,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 4,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $36,360.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 83,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $860,710.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 30,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00.

NASDAQ:INSE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.63. 42,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,086. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $223.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.43. Analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators.

