Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Holdings Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 382.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $2,018,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 65,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 83,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $116.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.07. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $130.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

