Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Gap Up to $30.84

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.84, but opened at $32.62. Insteel Industries shares last traded at $32.41, with a volume of 202 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $597.00 million, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $37,895.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

