InsurAce (INSUR) Trading Up 53.6% Over Last Week

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.02 or 0.00015276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $72.81 million and approximately $18.20 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, InsurAce has traded up 53.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00074481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.14 or 0.00296527 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00097081 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.37 or 0.00786224 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00029220 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 88.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003738 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,070,036 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

