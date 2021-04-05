Insured Finance (INFI) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.84 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. Insured Finance has a market cap of $11.84 million and approximately $825,775.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00000948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00077786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.03 or 0.00300351 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.03 or 0.00100157 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.90 or 0.00783651 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 119.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004318 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00028585 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,187,080 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

