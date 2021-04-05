Insureum (ISR) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 47.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Insureum has a market capitalization of $12.11 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insureum token can currently be purchased for $0.0566 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Insureum has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00055029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.45 or 0.00672073 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00073627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00028685 BTC.

Insureum Profile

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

