Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,870 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,378 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,454,771,000 after purchasing an additional 897,790 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $64.91 on Monday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

