Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Inter Parfums reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $72.09. The company had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,542. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 72.09 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $77.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In related news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $153,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $995,156. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

