Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Shares Down 0.3%

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.36 and last traded at $14.44. 3,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 10,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPPLF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Inter Pipeline from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

