InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Holdings Cut by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 37,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 197,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of IHG opened at $69.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.58.

Several analysts have weighed in on IHG shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.