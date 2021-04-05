International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 237.53 ($3.10).

IAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 209.55 ($2.74) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 192.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 150.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The company has a market capitalization of £10.41 billion and a PE ratio of -0.91.

In other International Consolidated Airlines Group news, insider Heather Ann McSharry bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

