International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT Raised to $47.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $41.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.97% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.
International Paper stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $54.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,832. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.58. International Paper has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About International Paper
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.