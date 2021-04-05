International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT Raised to $47.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $41.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $54.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,832. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.58. International Paper has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.