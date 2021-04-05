International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

International Paper stock opened at $54.29 on Monday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.16 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

