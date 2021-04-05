Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.50

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 18651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IIJIY shares. Mizuho raised Internet Initiative Japan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

