Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

OTCMKTS ITPOF opened at $22.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.93. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 25.19%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

