Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,578 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.34% of Intuitive Surgical worth $323,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,758. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $747.60 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $450.00 and a 12 month high of $826.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $738.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $745.27. The firm has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $751.42.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.