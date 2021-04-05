Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of VKI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.82. 123,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,072. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $12.20.
About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
Read More: Economic Bubble
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.