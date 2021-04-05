Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

VBF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.60. 19,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,787. Invesco Bond Fund has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $21.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

