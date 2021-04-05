Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.
VBF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.60. 19,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,787. Invesco Bond Fund has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $21.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19.
About Invesco Bond Fund
