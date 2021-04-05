Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stock Holdings Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,212,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,589 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $70,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 550,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 31,325 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of BSCN opened at $21.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

