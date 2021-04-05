Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of NYSE:VCV traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 41,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,347. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $13.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
