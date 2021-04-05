Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 14,147 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 580% compared to the average daily volume of 2,080 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXC traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $78.55. 6,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,281. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average is $76.39. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 1-year low of $69.06 and a 1-year high of $79.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 43,556 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 855.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 34,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

