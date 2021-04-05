Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE VTA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 316,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,398. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35.

In other Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $102,301.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 215,411 shares of company stock worth $2,357,813.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

