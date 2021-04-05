Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0316 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of OIA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.98. 50,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,545. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $8.30.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile
