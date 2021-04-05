Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of VMO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.20. The company had a trading volume of 157,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,902. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile
