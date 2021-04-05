Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE:VKQ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 151,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,237. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $13.36.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

