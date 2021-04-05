Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.
NYSE:VKQ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 151,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,237. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $13.36.
About Invesco Municipal Trust
Read More: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.