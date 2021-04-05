Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.11

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.11 and last traded at $26.06, with a volume of 58006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IVZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Get Invesco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.31%.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752,127 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $67,920,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 1,994.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,488,000 after purchasing an additional 838,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,944,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.