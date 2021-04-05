Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE:IQI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.99. 66,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,745. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.