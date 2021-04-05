Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.
NYSE:IQI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.99. 66,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,745. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69.
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
