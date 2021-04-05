Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.
NYSE:VVR traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $4.21. 335,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,133. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93.
About Invesco Senior Income Trust
