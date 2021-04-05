Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE:VVR traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $4.21. 335,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,133. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.