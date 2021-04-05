Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,466 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned about 1.21% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 348.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $56.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.52. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.15 and a 12-month high of $61.57.

