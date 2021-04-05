Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,799. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $13.62.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile
