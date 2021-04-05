Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,799. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $13.62.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

