Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of VTN remained flat at $$13.09 during mid-day trading on Monday. 18,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,446. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile
