Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of VTN remained flat at $$13.09 during mid-day trading on Monday. 18,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,446. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

