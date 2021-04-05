Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of IIM remained flat at $$15.79 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 99,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,196. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
