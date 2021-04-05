Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) in the last few weeks:

4/1/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $27.00 to $32.00.

3/29/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $32.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $32.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

3/15/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

2/25/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $27.50 to $29.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

2/19/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $26.93. 19,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,388. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $812.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.14 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth $25,196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,856,000 after buying an additional 1,337,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $20,071,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $20,003,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $18,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

