Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Momo (MOMO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO):

4/1/2021 – Momo was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.30 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.10.

3/26/2021 – Momo was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/26/2021 – Momo was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/26/2021 – Momo was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/26/2021 – Momo was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.30 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.10.

3/22/2021 – Momo had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2021 – Momo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

3/16/2021 – Momo was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Momo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

2/10/2021 – Momo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $15.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.54. Momo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.22.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Momo by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Momo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Momo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Momo by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

