Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON: RB) recently:

3/29/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.

3/29/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 9,600 ($125.42) price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price target on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 8,385 ($109.55) price target on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,845 ($76.37) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price target on the stock.

Shares of RB stock remained flat at $GBX 6,498 ($84.90) during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,245.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,015.74. The stock has a market cap of £46.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.07. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5,542 ($72.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group plc alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a GBX 101.60 ($1.33) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.23%.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total transaction of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69). Also, insider Olivier Bohuon acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, for a total transaction of £31,580 ($41,259.47).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.